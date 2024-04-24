Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Gallagher, 36, of Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, targeted the woman between February 16 and 20.

He has also admitted carrying out criminal damage to a door belonging to her. Returning to the borough's law courts for sentencing he was given an 18-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.

Andrew Gallagher sent his victim messages saying he was at her workplace

Gallagher was ordered to complete a Building Better Relationships programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a restraining order was made, preventing any contact with his victim.