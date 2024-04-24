Stalker who threatened a Wigan woman narrowly avoids immediate jail term

A Wigan man whose stalking of a woman included sending messages saying he was at her workplace and threats of violence, has been spared an immediate jail term.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 16:25 BST
Andrew Gallagher, 36, of Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, targeted the woman between February 16 and 20.

He has also admitted carrying out criminal damage to a door belonging to her. Returning to the borough's law courts for sentencing he was given an 18-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.

Andrew Gallagher sent his victim messages saying he was at her workplaceAndrew Gallagher sent his victim messages saying he was at her workplace
Gallagher was ordered to complete a Building Better Relationships programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a restraining order was made, preventing any contact with his victim.

There is also £239 to pay to the court and victim services.