Stalker who threatened a Wigan woman narrowly avoids immediate jail term
A Wigan man whose stalking of a woman included sending messages saying he was at her workplace and threats of violence, has been spared an immediate jail term.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Gallagher, 36, of Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, targeted the woman between February 16 and 20.
He has also admitted carrying out criminal damage to a door belonging to her. Returning to the borough's law courts for sentencing he was given an 18-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.