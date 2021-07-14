Stolen car abandoned in Wigan after 150mph police chase

A VW Gold R was spotted driving at high speeds down the M6 Southbound. Officers began a pursuit of the car, which had been reported stolen from Southport two days earlier and was now using false plates.

The fleeing motorist reached speeds in excess of 150mph, and escape the pursuing officers. But the vehicle was soon found in Wigan, after the driver fled the scene. The car was recovered and is now being examined by crime scene investigators.

On social media, the Lancashire Road Police wrote: "HO51 sighted this VW Golf R at high speed on the M6 southbound. After a pursuit in excess of 150mph, the vehicle was located abandoned near Wigan. The vehicle was established as being stolen from Southport 2 days and now on false plates. Now recovered for CSI."

