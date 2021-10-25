Stolen car on false plates involved in Wigan police car chase

Officers had spotted the white Suzuki saloon in the early hours of Monday morning and it was involved in a short chase.

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned in a ditch.

Of the occupants there was no sign and the vehicle was found to be on false registration plates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The abandoned Suzuki

A spokesman for GMP Traffic said that the Suzuki had been "involved in multiple incidents" across the Wigan area during the previous night.

The car has now been recovered and is being subjected to forensic examination.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.