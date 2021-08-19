Stolen car recovered by police in Wigan
A stolen car has been recovered by police in Wigan.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 10:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 10:02 am
The missing white Toyota was found abandoned on Wednesday, opposite the canal on Poolstock Lane.
It was originally taken earlier this week, by means of burglary in Atherton.
The car was left on double yellow lines, just outside the former site of Shanghai Palace.
Police blurred out the car's registration number on GMP Traffic’s social media post, which announced it had been recovered.