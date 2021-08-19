The stolen car the recovered on Poolstock Lane

The missing white Toyota was found abandoned on Wednesday, opposite the canal on Poolstock Lane.

It was originally taken earlier this week, by means of burglary in Atherton.

The car was left on double yellow lines, just outside the former site of Shanghai Palace.