Stolen steamrollers recovered in Wigan

Two stolen roadrollers have been reuinted with their rightful owner after police swooped on a lorry in Wigan.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:54 am
Greater Manchester Police Traffic says the articulated vehicle was being tracked on Wednesday September 20 as it was suspected of containing stolen plant equipment.

A spokesperson said that Road Policing Unit officers traced it to an undisclosed location in Wigan and, on searching the trailer, the recovered the rollers.

The stolen roadrollers found in the back of a lorry

The driver was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

The spokesperson said the rollers were now back with their owner.