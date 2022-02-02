Stop and search powers to come into force in a part of the Wigan borough

In response to recent incidents of violence in the Westleigh area, officers from the Wigan district have made the decision to implement Section 60 powers under the 1994 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act.

Greater Manchester Police have so far made nine arrests and conducted seven warrants in response to vicious disturbances in the area over recent weeks.

Officers who are working alongside Wigan’s Place and Community Safety Partnership , continue to work on additional tactics and strategies to reduce this type of crime and to keep residents safe.

The zone of Operation Lockport

The disruption tactic, forms part of GMP Wigan's Operation Lockport.

This is in response to multiple incidents of disorder over the past few weeks, including a firearm discharge on Wednesday January 26, were two males were shot and injured.

A Section 60 order can be implemented in areas where either serious violence has occurred or police believe serious violence is about to occur and gives them the power to stop and search anyone in a designated location, looking for offensive weapons or bladed articles.

Officers patrolling the Westleigh area are able to stop and search anyone while a Section 60 is in use.

This order will begin at 4pm on February 2 and will remain in place for a 15-hour period, with the potential to be extended.

Det Supt Rebecca Boyce, of GMP's Wigan district, said: "We have seen a rise in serious violence in the vicinity and feel it is absolutely necessary to implement this measure to enable us to keep our communities safe.

"While we believe the incidents we have seen in the area in recent weeks are targeted and there is no wider threat to the public, this measure will be in place to ensure our community is kept safe from harm.

"The decision to implement a Section 60 power is not a choice we take lightly. Violence of this nature will not be tolerated and I hope that by enforcing these preventative measures, it will strengthen our commitment to tackling serious violent crime, which has no place in our community.

"The order will involve increased visibility of officers in the area to deter criminals who think it's acceptable to carry dangerous weapons."

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has any information that could assist police is urged to come forward and speak with police.

Please either speak to those patrolling the street or contact them on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.