Strangulation and sexual touching charges against a Wigan man have been dropped

Charges of sexual touching and strangling a woman have been dropped against a Wigan man.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read
Damian Lukasiewicz had been due to stand trial in May over allegations relating to events on June 13 last year.
But when the 30-year-old of Irwell Place, Norley, entered not guilty pleas, the prosecution at Preston Crown Court did not challenge them.
However he did admit to assault causing actual bodily harm on that same date.
The judge released him on conditional bail pending sentence on June 8 and the trial was vacated.