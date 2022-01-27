Streets in lockdown following Wigan borough shootings

The condition of the male victims remains unknown following attacks in two streets on the afternoon of Wednesday January 26.

Forensic teams have been at both Hawthorn Grove and Shadwell Grove where the firearm discharges took place.

At around 5.45pm on Wednesday January 25, police were called by the ambulance service responding to an incident on Hawthorn Grove in Leigh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawthorn Grove taped off

Officers attended and established that a gun had been fired at a home there and that a man in his 20s was taken to hospital.

A short time later, officers received a report of a second firearms discharge on Shadwell Grove, also in Leigh.

A second man, in his 30s, was also taken to hospital.

Det Supt Jamie Daniels said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation into these incidents but we believe they could be linked.

The police cordon at Shadwell Grove

"We have officers in Leigh carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what has happened.

"Two people are in hospital with gun-shot wounds and I can assure people that we will leave no stone unturned as we work to find out who is responsible.

"We understand the community will be concerned and, as such, we have deployed extra patrols to reassure them.

"If you have information that could help us with our investigation, please come forward.

"Anything said can be done so in confidence or anonymously."

The condition of the two men is not known

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9101 or 0943 quoting 2599 26/01/22 or the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.