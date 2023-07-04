News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Suspect caught on camera during a raid on a Wigan borough bank

Frightened staff were forced to hand over cash after a raid at a Wigan borough bank.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST

A hooded man carrying a bag which, he suggested, had a weapon inside, struck at the Lloyds branch on Ellesmere Street, Leigh, on Wednesday June 28 and now police have issued CCTV images of the culprit.

It was at around 3.50pm, that the man entered the bank carrying a white bag with an unknown item inside.

Read More
Haigh Hall basement fills with smoke after water leaks causes fuse box burn-out
The hooded figure caught on camera with a white bag which he suggested had a weapon insideThe hooded figure caught on camera with a white bag which he suggested had a weapon inside
The hooded figure caught on camera with a white bag which he suggested had a weapon inside
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He pointed the bag in a threatening manner while demanding that a staff member open the till.

The robber then stole a small amount of cash from the till before making off.

He was seen running from Lloyds, turning right towards Leigh Bus Station and then running through the bus station onto King Street before heading off down an alley. He was then spotted running from Cook Street up Youd Street.

Det Sgt Andy Partington, of GMP’s Criminal Investigations Department, said: “Staff were very shaken up at this. Thankfully, no-one suffered any injuries but the fear they faced by not knowing what was inside the bag has caused a lot of anxiety and stress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The male is described as white with a tanned complexion, around 6ft tall, of stocky build, wearing a dark grey tracksuit with the hood up, a black baseball cap underneath and he had a dark face covering pulled up over his nose leaving only his eyes on show.

“He wore black footwear with thick white rimmed soles. He was carrying a white/cream bag in his hand.

“We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen the male in the lead-up to the incident without his face covering.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage that can assist the investigation is urged to contact police on 0161 856 7094, quoting incident number 2574 of 28/6/2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.