A hooded man carrying a bag which, he suggested, had a weapon inside, struck at the Lloyds branch on Ellesmere Street, Leigh, on Wednesday June 28 and now police have issued CCTV images of the culprit.

It was at around 3.50pm, that the man entered the bank carrying a white bag with an unknown item inside.

The hooded figure caught on camera with a white bag which he suggested had a weapon inside

He pointed the bag in a threatening manner while demanding that a staff member open the till.

The robber then stole a small amount of cash from the till before making off.

He was seen running from Lloyds, turning right towards Leigh Bus Station and then running through the bus station onto King Street before heading off down an alley. He was then spotted running from Cook Street up Youd Street.

Det Sgt Andy Partington, of GMP’s Criminal Investigations Department, said: “Staff were very shaken up at this. Thankfully, no-one suffered any injuries but the fear they faced by not knowing what was inside the bag has caused a lot of anxiety and stress.

“The male is described as white with a tanned complexion, around 6ft tall, of stocky build, wearing a dark grey tracksuit with the hood up, a black baseball cap underneath and he had a dark face covering pulled up over his nose leaving only his eyes on show.

“He wore black footwear with thick white rimmed soles. He was carrying a white/cream bag in his hand.

“We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen the male in the lead-up to the incident without his face covering.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage that can assist the investigation is urged to contact police on 0161 856 7094, quoting incident number 2574 of 28/6/2023.

