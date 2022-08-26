Suspected burglars detained by police in Wigan after man seen climbing out of window

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s dedicated vehicle interceptors made seven arrests earlier this week as they tackled “car-enabled” crime.

They took action to stop these two suspects in Golborne in the early hours of Wednesday, after they saw a man coming out of a window.

Police shared this image of the moment they detained a suspected burglar

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An axe and a knife were also recovered by the police.