Suspected burglars detained by police in Wigan after man seen climbing out of window
This is the moment police detained two people – including a man wearing a balaclava – as they investigated a burglary.
By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:45 pm
Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s dedicated vehicle interceptors made seven arrests earlier this week as they tackled “car-enabled” crime.
They took action to stop these two suspects in Golborne in the early hours of Wednesday, after they saw a man coming out of a window.
An axe and a knife were also recovered by the police.
Anyone with information about what happened can call police on 101.