News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Suspected burglars detained by police in Wigan after man seen climbing out of window

This is the moment police detained two people – including a man wearing a balaclava – as they investigated a burglary.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:45 pm

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s dedicated vehicle interceptors made seven arrests earlier this week as they tackled “car-enabled” crime.

Read More

Read More
Jail for man who was abusive to staff at Wigan Infirmary

They took action to stop these two suspects in Golborne in the early hours of Wednesday, after they saw a man coming out of a window.

Police shared this image of the moment they detained a suspected burglar

Most Popular

An axe and a knife were also recovered by the police.

Anyone with information about what happened can call police on 101.