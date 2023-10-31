News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Suspected sighting of Wigan crook wanted on prison recall

Police hunting a criminal who has been ordered back to prison say he has been sighted on a Wigan housing estate.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:58 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers first appealed for information about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Luis Johnson five days ago, saying that he had links to both Wigan and Liverpool.

Now they have issued a fresh social media post saying that a man answering to Johnson’s description was spotted in Marsh Green on Monday October 30.

Read More
Wigan police launch fresh appeal for wanted man
Luis JohnsonLuis Johnson
Luis Johnson
Most Popular

He was said to be wearing a full-face balaclava mask and was believed to be driving a vehicle with cloned number plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 3622. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or contact them at @CrimestoppersUK.

.