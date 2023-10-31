Police hunting a criminal who has been ordered back to prison say he has been sighted on a Wigan housing estate.

Officers first appealed for information about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Luis Johnson five days ago, saying that he had links to both Wigan and Liverpool.

Now they have issued a fresh social media post saying that a man answering to Johnson’s description was spotted in Marsh Green on Monday October 30.

He was said to be wearing a full-face balaclava mask and was believed to be driving a vehicle with cloned number plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 3622. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or contact them at @CrimestoppersUK.