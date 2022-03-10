Drama as police patrols corner suspected Wigan stalker

A man suspected of stalking was detained in dramatic fashion as patrol cars pounced in Wigan town centre.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:00 am

Officers from the District Tasking Team spotted a vehicle driving in the Marus Bridge area on the evening of Wednesday March 10, and recognised it may be being used by a wanted man.

A picture published by GMP Wigan West shows the car in question sandwiched between two patrol cars Caroline Street, Wigan.

TheG suspect car sandwiched between two patrol cars on Caroline Street, Wigan

A 32-year-old man was said to have been arrested for stalking and was in custody awaiting interview.

