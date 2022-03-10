Drama as police patrols corner suspected Wigan stalker
A man suspected of stalking was detained in dramatic fashion as patrol cars pounced in Wigan town centre.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:00 am
Officers from the District Tasking Team spotted a vehicle driving in the Marus Bridge area on the evening of Wednesday March 10, and recognised it may be being used by a wanted man.
A picture published by GMP Wigan West shows the car in question sandwiched between two patrol cars Caroline Street, Wigan.
A 32-year-old man was said to have been arrested for stalking and was in custody awaiting interview.