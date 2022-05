The Volkswagen Golf was found in a back street off Prospect Street, Tyldesley, shortly after 1.40am on Sunday.

Crews from Atherton fire station attended to put out the blaze, but the vehicle was completely burnt out and the flames spread to a neighbouring fence.

Firefighters were called to the car in the early hours

Police were called to investigate as the car was thought to have been stolen.