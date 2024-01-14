Suspected stolen car seized and towed away in Wigan
A car with false registration plates was seized and towed away in Wigan.
A post on the Facebook page of GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley read: “Your local neighbourhood officers have spotted a vehicle displaying false registration plates today (Saturday) in the Platt Bridge area.
"This has been seized as it is suspected to be stolen.”
If you have information regarding crime in your area, you can report this anonymously through Crimestoppers, either online or by calling 0800 555 111.