Suspected Wigan drink-driver tells police he's exempt from prosecution
Traffic police were having none of it when a motorist arrested for suspected drink-driving claimed to be immune from prosecution.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Oct 2023, 07:47 BST- 1 min read
A social media post by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said the man had been stopped in his vehicle by officers in Leigh on the evening of Wednesday October 25.
It added: “Despite the male professing to be a freeman of the land who isn’t governed by UK law he has been booked into one of our exclusive B&Bs to sober up ready for charge in the morning!”