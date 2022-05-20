Multiple search warrant executions involving dozens of officers took place shortly after 5.30am on Thursday May 19, during which police raid 10 addresses in various parts of the borough.

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and the intent to supply Class A drugs and three more solely for suspected money laundering.

Following questioning by detectives, each of the suspects has now either been bailed or released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Wigan dawn raids as part of organised crime crackdown.

At Warminster Grove, Winstanley, a man was taken away in handcuffs from a semi-detached house.

The house had been raided at about 6am, with around 15 police officers in bullet-proof vests and helmets entering the property.

He was then driven away in police a van, as neighbours watched from their windows and passers-by looked stunned by the early morning commotion.

An arrest was also made and a grey Range Rover was seized from a semi-detached house on Perth Avenue in Ince.

Thorough searches of properties were then conducted by officers.

The multiagency Operation Vicenza was put in place to tackle organised crime around the Wigan borough.

Police have worked alongside the National Crime Agency to carry it out.

Officers seized a large amount of suspected Class A drugs along with, two high-value Range Rovers, a Rolex watch estimated to be worth around £50,000 and numerous other high-value goods such as signed football memorabilia.

Chief Superintendent Emily Higham, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “This action is a prime example of the work we need to be doing to fight, prevent and reduce crime.

“We understand the impact drug dealing has and simply won’t tolerate it, especially when it so often makes people feel unsafe within the communities in which they live.

“I’d like to use this opportunity to ask members of the public to keep talking to us – the intelligence you provide is key in these types of investigations.”