Suspects still under investigation four months after police uncover suspected Wigan bomb factory

Three men arrested in connection with the discovery of a suspected bomb-making factory on a Wigan housing estate remain under investigation four months later.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 27th June 2022, 3:45 pm

The suspects – aged between 20 and 25 – were detained after police raided a house in Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, on February 26.

Residents were evacuated, streets sealed off and a bomb disposal unit called in after a number of suspicious chemicals were recovered.

Eventually it was concluded that the substances did not present an immediate risk and people were allowed home.

Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, sealed off

It was also stated at the time that the incident did not pose a wider risk to the community.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman confirmed today that all three remain under investigation as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7094 or Live Chat quoting incident 907 of 26/02/22.

Information can also be submitted via GMP's LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.