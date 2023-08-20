Suspended jail term for Wigan borough benefits fiddler
A Wigan borough man who kept more than £3,000 in benefits to which he wasn't entitled has received a suspended prison sentence.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Liam Arevalo, 25, of Laburnum Avenue, Atherton, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to five counts of receiving wrongful credit and dishonestly failing to take steps to cancel them between April 2019 and January 2021.
The bench sentenced him to four weeks behind bars but suspended the term for 12 months.
But he must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work over the next year and pay £213 to victim services and the court in costs.