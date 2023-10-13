News you can trust since 1853
Suspended prison sentence for man who racially abused a Wigan police officer

A man who racially abused a Wigan police officer has narrowly avoided an immediate prison term.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Stephen Langley, 37, of Sandringham Drive, Leigh, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to using threatening, abusive of insulting words or behaviour against Pc Syed on July 3 last year and that the offence was racially aggravated.

The bench gave him a 12-week jail but suspended it for 12 months. He must also pay compensation to his victim and a surcharge to victim services totalling £164.

Meanwhile 43-year-old Gareth Banks, of Tamar Grove in Leigh, appeared before the same court to plead guilty to threatening a Pc Sherrington on January 30 2022.

He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and must pay £26 to victim services.