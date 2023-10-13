Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Langley, 37, of Sandringham Drive, Leigh, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to using threatening, abusive of insulting words or behaviour against Pc Syed on July 3 last year and that the offence was racially aggravated.

The bench gave him a 12-week jail but suspended it for 12 months. He must also pay compensation to his victim and a surcharge to victim services totalling £164.

Meanwhile 43-year-old Gareth Banks, of Tamar Grove in Leigh, appeared before the same court to plead guilty to threatening a Pc Sherrington on January 30 2022.