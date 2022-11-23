Liam Harris, 30, of no fixed address, took air fresheners worth £134.70 from Bargain Buys, on Standishgate, Wigan, on May 6; washing and laundry products from B&M at Marus Bridge Retail Park on May 7 and 9; and laundry products worth £79.92 from B&M, on Standishgate, on May 14.

He had denied committing the offences and arrangements were being made for a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, but he then changed his pleas to guilty.

B&M in Marus Bridge

He was also convicted of failing to surrender to bail by not attending court on November 3.

Harris was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison – suspended for 12 months – for each theft, to run concurrently, as well as two weeks for breaching bail, also suspended and to run concurrently.

