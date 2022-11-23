Suspended prison sentence for man who stole laundry products and air fresheners worth hundreds of pounds from three Wigan shops
A man who stole laundry and cleaning products from three Wigan shops in just a few days has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Liam Harris, 30, of no fixed address, took air fresheners worth £134.70 from Bargain Buys, on Standishgate, Wigan, on May 6; washing and laundry products from B&M at Marus Bridge Retail Park on May 7 and 9; and laundry products worth £79.92 from B&M, on Standishgate, on May 14.
He had denied committing the offences and arrangements were being made for a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, but he then changed his pleas to guilty.
He was also convicted of failing to surrender to bail by not attending court on November 3.
Harris was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison – suspended for 12 months – for each theft, to run concurrently, as well as two weeks for breaching bail, also suspended and to run concurrently.
He must also pay £50 compensation.