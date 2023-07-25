Suspended prison sentence for Wigan man caught with kitchen knife and drugs
A Wigan man caught carrying a kitchen knife has been given a suspended prison sentence.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Lewis Hare, 25, of Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green, pleaded guilty to carrying the weapon on Atherton Road on July 27.
He also admitted having class C drug diazepam, failing to provide a saliva sample to police for drug testing and not attending court while on bail.
Wigan justices imposed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered Hare to attend drug treatment and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.