News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Suspended prison sentence for Wigan man caught with kitchen knife and drugs

A Wigan man caught carrying a kitchen knife has been given a suspended prison sentence.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

Lewis Hare, 25, of Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green, pleaded guilty to carrying the weapon on Atherton Road on July 27.

Read More
Murder trial of Wigan dad Liam Smith hears of secret prison recording

He also admitted having class C drug diazepam, failing to provide a saliva sample to police for drug testing and not attending court while on bail.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan justices imposed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered Hare to attend drug treatment and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.