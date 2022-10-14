News you can trust since 1853
Suspended prison sentence for Wigan man found with drugs

A Wigan man caught with drugs has been given a suspended prison sentence.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Glen Furlong, 52, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, was sentenced for possessing class C drug diazepam with intent to supply, possessing class A drug cocaine and having criminal property, ie cash.

He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, plus 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a four-month curfew.

Julie Furlong, 53, of the same address, was given a six-month community order with a two-month curfew for possessing cocaine and criminal property.