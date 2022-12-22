Suspended sentence for axeman who made threats in car park outside Wigan borough supermarket
A man who threatened someone with an axe in a supermarket car park has been given a suspended prison sentence.
By Gaynor Clarke
Adam Willerton, 39, of Sandringham Drive in Leigh, wielded the axe at John Saro outside Asda in Leigh on July 2.
Judge Timothy Clayson imposed a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, when Willerton appeared at Bolton Crown Court.
He must do 30 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a victim surcharge of £187, while the axe must be forfeited.