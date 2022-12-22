News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Suspended sentence for axeman who made threats in car park outside Wigan borough supermarket

A man who threatened someone with an axe in a supermarket car park has been given a suspended prison sentence.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 8:06am

Adam Willerton, 39, of Sandringham Drive in Leigh, wielded the axe at John Saro outside Asda in Leigh on July 2.

Read More
Green energy system to power homes and businesses in Wigan town centre as £2.6m ...
Hide Ad

Judge Timothy Clayson imposed a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, when Willerton appeared at Bolton Crown Court.

Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular

He must do 30 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a victim surcharge of £187, while the axe must be forfeited.