Suspended sentence for prolific Wigan shoplifter who stole while subject to community order
A shoplifter who stole alcohol worth £150 from a Wigan shop - despite being subject to a community order for other offences - has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Kerry Monks, 34, of Reedsmere Close, Newtown, pleaded guilty to taking the drinks from the Co-op store in Winstanley on August 21.
A community order had already been imposed by Wigan magistrates in June, after she committed nine other thefts.
Most Popular
-
1
Court case dropped after death of Wigan man who admitted assaulting two people
-
2
House in Wigan goes viral after shocking interior is shared online
-
3
'Her favourite place to go was Blackpool' - family of woman with ‘the biggest heart and warmest smile’ have paid tribute to her as man is charged with rape and murder
-
4
Suspended sentence for prolific Wigan shoplifter who stole while subject to community order
-
5
Driver stopped by police on M6 was FOUR times over the drink drive limit
These included stealing items worth hundreds of pounds from Gee Tee's, Boots and Asda.
Monks was also subject to a 12-month conditional discharge handed down in August for three further thefts from shops.
Justices sentenced her to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, due to the seriousness of the offences and the fact they were committed while she was under the community order and conditional discharge.
She must do 100 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, attend 32 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine of £128.