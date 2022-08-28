Suspended sentence for prolific Wigan shoplifter who stole while subject to community order

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry Monks, 34, of Reedsmere Close, Newtown, pleaded guilty to taking the drinks from the Co-op store in Winstanley on August 21.

A community order had already been imposed by Wigan magistrates in June, after she committed nine other thefts.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

These included stealing items worth hundreds of pounds from Gee Tee's, Boots and Asda.

Monks was also subject to a 12-month conditional discharge handed down in August for three further thefts from shops.

Justices sentenced her to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, due to the seriousness of the offences and the fact they were committed while she was under the community order and conditional discharge.