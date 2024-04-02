Suspended sentence: Man who was armed with a knife in Wigan town centre learns his fate
A Wigan 60-year-old who went into Wigan town centre armed with a knife has narrowly avoided a jail term.
Gary Metcalfe, of Woodcock House, Scholes, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to having the blade on Wallgate on January 10.
He was given a 12-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.
He must also complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and pay costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £239.