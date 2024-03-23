Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Hunter, 31, of Park Road, had been accused of having tried to contact a boy under 16 between February 23 and March 6 last year.

Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing he was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 24 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Hunter must sign on the Sex Offenders' Registers for seven years

Hunter must also complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities, undergo a three-month curfew confining him to home from 8pm to 6am and be the subject of a seven-year sexuial harm prevention order.