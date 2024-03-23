Suspended sentence: Wigan pervert who tried to engage in sex chats with schoolboy
A Wigan man who admitted trying to engage in sexual communication with a child has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Hunter, 31, of Park Road, had been accused of having tried to contact a boy under 16 between February 23 and March 6 last year.
Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing he was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 24 months.
Hunter must also complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities, undergo a three-month curfew confining him to home from 8pm to 6am and be the subject of a seven-year sexuial harm prevention order.