Suspended sentence: Wigan pervert who tried to engage in sex chats with schoolboy

A Wigan man who admitted trying to engage in sexual communication with a child has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Andrew Hunter, 31, of Park Road, had been accused of having tried to contact a boy under 16 between February 23 and March 6 last year.

Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing he was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 24 months.

Andrew Hunter must sign on the Sex Offenders' Registers for seven years

Hunter must also complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities, undergo a three-month curfew confining him to home from 8pm to 6am and be the subject of a seven-year sexuial harm prevention order.

He must sign on the Sex Offenders' Registers for the same period.