Teen admits to driving while banned

A teenager has admitted driving while banned from the road.

By Post reporter
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:58 pm

Joshua Anderson, 19, of Cox Way, Atherton, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to being behind the wheel of a Mercedes C220D in Nel Pan Lane, Leigh, on April 17 while disqualified and when not insured. He will be sentenced on August 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

Police probe