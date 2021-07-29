Teen admits to driving while banned

Joshua Anderson, 19, of Cox Way, Atherton, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to being behind the wheel of a Mercedes C220D in Nel Pan Lane, Leigh, on April 17 while disqualified and when not insured. He will be sentenced on August 5.

