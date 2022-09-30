Shaun Connolly, 18, of Kingsdown Road, Abram, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the single charge of menacing Alan O'Reilly while wielding the blade in Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge, on August 25.

He was remanded on bail, conditional that he does not approach his victim nor the street where the incident happened until he is sentenced at the same court on October 25.