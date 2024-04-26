Teen denies carjacking then driving dangerously through Wigan streets
A Wigan teenager has denied driving a carjacked vehicle dangerously.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to the aggravated taking of a Ford Kuga on August 23 last year which was then dangerously driven onVicarage Road, Simpkin Street, Warrington Road, Walthew Lane, Davies Street, and Whistley Street by which time the vehicle had also been damaged.
He was released on unconditional bail until he next appears before Manchester and Salford justices on August 23 this year.