A teenager who launched a horrific knife attack in Wigan town centre has been jailed for six years.

Esmaeel Mohamed, 19, of Avon Road, Norley, stabbed a 19-year-old man on Market Street, in Wigan town centre, on the afternoon of Thursday, July 18.

Shoppers watched in horror as the incident unfolded and a video of the incident was circulated widely on social media.

Emergency services rushed to Market Street and the teenager was given first aid by a police officer.

Esmaeel Mohamed was caught on camera attacking someone on Market Street, in Wigan town centre

He was then taken to hospital for treatment, with police reporting his injuries were not life-threatening.

Mohamed was charged with a series of offences and pleaded guilty to robbery, section 18 wounding, burglary and possession of a bladed article during his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court in August.

He was back in the dock yesterday to be sentenced and was jailed for six years, with an extended licence for four years.