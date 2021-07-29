Teen off-road biker slapped with big court bill

Cameron Spear had pleaded guilty to four motoring offences. Wigan magistrates heard the 18-year-old, of May Street, Warrington, was caught helmetless and aboard the unregistered vehicle on Ormskirk Road. A fine, costs and victim services surcharge mean he must pay £684.

