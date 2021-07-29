Teen off-road biker slapped with big court bill
A teen who rode an off-road bike carelessly on a main Wigan route is facing a big court bill.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:53 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:54 pm
Cameron Spear had pleaded guilty to four motoring offences. Wigan magistrates heard the 18-year-old, of May Street, Warrington, was caught helmetless and aboard the unregistered vehicle on Ormskirk Road. A fine, costs and victim services surcharge mean he must pay £684.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.