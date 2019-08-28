Teen stabbing: Police make second arrest

Officers investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy have made a second arrest.

A 17-year-old boy from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent and has since been released on conditional bail.

On Friday a 16-year-old boy from Newton-le-Willows was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent and was also released on conditional bail.

It was reported that at around 9pm last Wednesday, August 21, the 16-year-old victim was approached by two males in the park area of the King George V playing fields on Church Road opposite Tesco in Haydock. The males made demands for his bike before both producing knives and assaulting him.

The victim made off and was taken to hospital where he received treatment for stab wounds to his back and shoulder, described as serious but not life threatening. It is believed the offenders made off in the direction of Grange Valley.

The first offender is described as a black male around 16 – 18 years old, 5ft 10in tall of athletic build with short dark hair with dreadlocks at the front. He was wearing a black thigh length coat, black combat-style pants and black trainers and spoke with a local accent.

The second offender is described as a white male of slim build also around 16-18 years old with dark short hair. He wore a dark jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and dark pants.

Forensic examination of the scene is taking place, witnesses are being spoken to and CCTV opportunities are being explored.

Detective Chief Inspector John Williams said: "This was an appalling incident during which an innocent boy was targeted and has now been left seriously injured and shaken. We are carrying out extensive enquiries to ensure those responsible are found and brought to justice.

“We know that prior to the incident there were a number of youths in the park area from around 7.30pm onwards, and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the assault, events leading up to it or knows the identity of the offenders to please come forward.

“The reckless actions of these individuals could’ve had fatal consequences and knife crime will simply not be tolerated by Merseyside Police. I appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident, or CCTV or dashcam footage from the area surrounding King Georges Park and the playing field, Church Road, Clipsley Lane or Grange Valley to please to contact police.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage or information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100469217 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information