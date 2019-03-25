Teen who took part in brewery’s £313k trashing 'influenced by others'

A teen was “influenced by others” when he took part in a raid at an historic brewery site, a court heard.

The 17-year-old boy from Leigh, who cannot be named, appeared at Wigan Youth Court in connection to the incident at the Thwaites HQ in Blackburn last May, having admitted to burglary and criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

Justices heard he was told the site was abandoned and he did not believe he was doing anything wrong.

His solicitor said: “He’s a young man who has a sensible head on his shoulders. He was influenced by others on this occasion.”

She said he was employed and had committed no further offences. The boy told magistrates: “I definitely won’t do anything like that again.”

The bench imposed a 12-month referral order and told him to pay £105 in costs and a victim surcharge.

Thomas and John Ward, from Aspull Common, Leigh, were jailed last month for their involvement in the incident.

Burnley Crown Court heard travellers set up an encampment on the site with some of them looting offices and stealing televisions, computer equipment, alcohol and wiring. The damage totalled £313,000.

Thomas Ward, 44, was given four years, three months for conspiracy to burgle, conspiracy to commit criminal damage and blackmail, while John Ward, 34, was handed three years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to commit both burglary and criminal damage.

Patrick Ward, 32, was found guilty of the same charges in his absence.