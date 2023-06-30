Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday (June 29).

The teenager’s family said he was “working towards being a car mechanic, with his whole life ahead of him”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 28-year-old man who was arrested in relation to Dylan’s murder remained in custody for questioning on Friday evening (June 30).

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Paying tribute to Dylan, his family said: “Our boy had a heart of gold, he was a gentle giant and was loved by so many.

“As a family we have no words to explain how we are feeling at this heart-breaking time.

“Dylan had such an infectious smile that would light up any room and he could cheer anyone up with one of his big bear hugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our boy didn’t deserve any of this, he was just a 15-year-old lad working towards being a car mechanic, with his whole life ahead of him.

“We’ve got a hole in our heart that will never heal and no amount of words will ever take our pain away.

“We love you always and forever. Fly high with our other angels DJ, all our love Mum, Dad, Nan, Meg, Moll, Shania, V, Lucas and Joel.

“We’d also like to express our thanks to everyone for all of their kind words and gestures, they haven’t gone unnoticed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said it had launched a murder investigation and appealed for dashcam footage or witnesses.

Det Chief Insp Andrew Fallows, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain with Dylan’s family and friends who are still coming to terms with his untimely death.

“We have now arrested a man and aren’t currently looking for anyone else in connection with Dylan’s death.

“That being said, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I would ask anybody with information that could assist us to come forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1526 of June 29.