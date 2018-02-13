Teenage gang causing terror at Wigan doctor’s surgery

A Wigan doctor's surgery is being besieged by teenage yobs who intimidate staff and patients as they try to get into the building.

Every evening a group of up to 20 youngsters turns up at Intrahealth GP Surgery, in Marsh Green, and causes problems.

Staff have been forced to lock the glass doors, so they can only be opened from the inside, in a bid to keep the youths out.

But they try everything they can to open the doors and get inside.

Practice manager Charlotte Convery said: “They are trying to open the door, kicking it, punching it, spitting all over it, kicking things on the outside. They are calling staff names, all kinds of horrendous names.

“They are threatening that if we don’t open the door, they are going to kick it down. They have their faces covered with their hoods up, all dressed in black.

“They are girls and boys aged 13 to 16.”

They tend to arrive between 6pm and 7pm, when only a lone woman is on duty on reception and it is dark outside.

Patients have to walk through the gang as they arrive and leave the practice and staff carefully open the doors to let them inside, while making sure the teenagers do not get in too.

The teenagers’ behaviour does not change even if there are children in the waiting area.

Mrs Convery added: “Staff are scared, they are intimidated and feel threatened by them because there are so many of them.

“The staff are on their own and the doctor is in their room seeing patients, but they can hear all the noise.

“Patients are disgusted that there are kids doing this when we are a medical centre and here to provide a service for patients.

“The staff can’t do their work because it’s that bad.”

Receptionist Julie Barker said the desk where she sits is just six feet from the doors the youths are kicking and punching.

One of them played loud music from a speaker as the group tried to get in.

Last week a woman ran to the surgery with a baby who needed medical attention and had to go through the group of youths to get

inside.

Mrs Barker struggles to know when to open the doors in case the teenagers get in.