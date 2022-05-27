Police were informed at around 4.15am today that the ATM at West End Superstore, on West End Road in Haydock, had been tampered with and the contents stolen.

It was reported three males left in a black car heading towards Park Street, while one left on foot along West End Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are continuing to investigate

Police attended and searched a male on Chain Lane, who was found to have a balaclava, machete and suspected cannabis.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug (cannabis).

He was taken into custody and will be questioned by police.

Det Insp Lisa Milligan said: “To steal from an ATM results in inconvenience, stress and cost to businesses in our community.

“While our officers were able to make one swift arrest, our investigation is in its early stages and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“I would appeal to anyone who lives in the West End Road area who heard a disturbance in the early hours of this morning, or saw anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us.

“Similarly, if you have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area which may have captured something, please check it and let us know if you see anything.

“Whether you let us know directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, please tell us and we will take action.”

Merseyside Police can be contacted via its Facebook and Twitter accounts, quoting reference 22000365113.