The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to having the weapon in a public place on Sunday, March 27 when he appeared at Wigan Youth Court.

He also admitted stealing two e-cigarettes worth £16 from B&M Stores on the same day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He took the meat cleaver to Millgate car park in Wigan