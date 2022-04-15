Teenager caught with meat cleaver in Wigan town centre car park

A teenager will be sentenced next month after being found with a meat cleaver at the Millgate multi-storey car park in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 15th April 2022, 12:30 pm

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to having the weapon in a public place on Sunday, March 27 when he appeared at Wigan Youth Court.

He also admitted stealing two e-cigarettes worth £16 from B&M Stores on the same day.

He took the meat cleaver to Millgate car park in Wigan

The boy was remanded on unconditional bail and will be sentenced in the same court on Thursday, May 5.