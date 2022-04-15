Teenager caught with meat cleaver in Wigan town centre car park
A teenager will be sentenced next month after being found with a meat cleaver at the Millgate multi-storey car park in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to having the weapon in a public place on Sunday, March 27 when he appeared at Wigan Youth Court.
He also admitted stealing two e-cigarettes worth £16 from B&M Stores on the same day.
The boy was remanded on unconditional bail and will be sentenced in the same court on Thursday, May 5.