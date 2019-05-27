A teenager has been charged with the murder of a motorcycle pillion passenger who died after a hit-and-run crash, police said.

Luke Fleming, 20, died in hospital six days after a blue Fiat Sedici car collided with a black motorcycle in Salford, Greater Manchester, on May 11.

Teenager charged with murder over hit-and-run crash in Manchester

The occupants of the Fiat fled the scene in Craggs Lane, Little Hulton, before police arrived.

Mitchell McGivern, 18, will appear from custody at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 23-year-old man who was riding the black motorbike was treated for minor injuries.

Last week, a 20-year-old man was held on suspicion of attempted murder and was later bailed pending further inquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash, which happened shortly after 9pm.

McGivern, of Dowley Gap Road, Salford, was also charged with attempted Section 18 assault.