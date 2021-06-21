Teenager denies knife and threat charges

A teenager has denied threatening and violent behaviour while armed with a blade.

Hedi Shariyatzada, 19, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to threatening unlawful violence and wielding a kitchen knife in Laburnum Street, Ashton, on June 13.

The bench sent the case to Bolton Crown Court and he was released on conditional bail until his first appearance before a judge on July 20.

