Teenager denies knife and threat charges

Hedi Shariyatzada, 19, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to threatening unlawful violence and wielding a kitchen knife in Laburnum Street, Ashton, on June 13.

The bench sent the case to Bolton Crown Court and he was released on conditional bail until his first appearance before a judge on July 20.

