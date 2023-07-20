Brianna, a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds at Culcheth Linear Park on February 11.

Two 16-year-olds – a boy from Leigh and a girl from Warrington – were charged with murder.

Brianna Ghey

At Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on Thursday, one of them pleaded not guilty. The other defendant did not enter a plea.

Reporting restrictions prevent the identification of which defendant entered the plea.

Mrs Justice Yip said: “It’s a case in which I know emotions are likely to run high, that’s very understandable. There has been a lot of publicity about it already.

“We’re going to make sure that this case proceeds in a calm manner in court in a way that is going to be entirely fair to everybody.”

A hearing will be held on October 4, before a trial on November 27 at Manchester Crown Court.