Filip Czornyj, 19, of Coniston Avenue, Ince, stood before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead guilty to snatching Karol Maruszczak's two-wheeler on May 2.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

However Czornyj denies breaching a criminal behaviour order against him by being in a group of more than three people in a public place on May 13.