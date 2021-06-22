Teenager suffers facial injuries after being attacked on Wigan bus

A teenager has suffered injuries to his face due to an assault on a bus which had been travelling from Wigan.

Police were called at 5.45pm on Monday, May 17, to a report of an 18-year-old man who had been the victim of an unprovoked assault.

The attack happened in Bolton on the 575 bus from Wigan to the town.

Image of a man police want to speak to (Image: GMP)

Officers from the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Transport Unit are now appealing for information to identify a man.

Detectives have released images of the man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. They believe he may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed what happened can contact GMP on 101 or use the online live chat quoting incident 2136 of 17/05/2021.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.