A 16-year-old boy from Essex - and who cannot be named for legal reasons - was charged with the serious sexual assauolt of an 18-year-old woman, alleged to have occurred in the early hours on Eater Monday.

He appeared at WiganYouth Court on Saturday April 23 and was remanded into youth custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court on Monday May 30.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers

A 17-year-old boy from Bedfordshire - who also cannot be named - has also now been charged with rape, appeared at Manchester Youth Court on Tuesday April 26 and was also remanded into youth custody pending a May 30 appearance before a Bolton judge.

An investigation was launched by detectives in Wigan CID after officers were called following a report of a woman being raped at an address in the Aspull area of the town at 1.55am on Monday April 18.