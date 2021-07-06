Teens face assault and robbery bid charges
Two teenagers have been accused of violence and attempted robbery.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:51 am
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:52 am
Liam Bailey, 18, of HMP Manchester, and a 17-year-old who cannot be identifed are accused of assaulting Dennis Unsworth.
Bailey is accused of intending to cause him grievous bodily harm and and alternative charge of actual bodily harm while the 17-year-old faces only the more serious charge on September 1. Both are also accused of trying to rob Graham Hill of his mobile on March 25 and Bailey is further charged with trying to rob Nathan Shaw of his phone a day earlier.
A third boy of 16 is accused of the two attempted robberies. All three were remanded in custody until they first appear before a Manchester judge on August 6.