On March 2, Greater Manchester Police secured charges for 10 men linked to an investigation into child sexual exploitation between 2016 and 2018 around the Blackrod area of Bolton.

These charges come following an investigation, Operation Pavarotti, which was launched in 2018, following the disclosure of numerous offences from multiple victims that had taken place over the previous two years in Blackrod and Adlington.

Ashley Darbyshire, 26, of Westhoughton has been charged with 15 offences, including five counts of rape of a female under the age of 16, seven counts of sexual activity with a female under 16, three counts of inciting a female under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity.

Multiple men have been charged for child sexual exploitation offences in Bolton.

Cory Barrett, 22, of Wigan has been charged with seven offences, including three counts of rape of a female under 16, two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 and two counts of sexual assault of a female under the age of 16.

Daniel Flatters, 32, of Bolton has been charged with four offences, including one count of rape of a female under the age of 16, two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 and one count of aggravated TWOC.

Jack Poulson, 29, of Bolton has been with charged with 10 offences, including four counts of rape of a female under 16, five counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 and one count of sexual communication with a female under the age of 16.

Richard Haslam, 34, of Bolton has been charged with five offences, including three counts of rape of a female under the age of 16 and two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16.

Jamie Fitzgerald, 34, of Bolton, has been charged with one count of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16.

Elliott Turner, 34, of Bolton, has been charged with one count of rape of a female under the age of 16.

Ross Corley, 28, of Bolton has been charged with two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16.

Brandon Harwood, 23, of Bolton and Harvie Aspden, 23, of Bolton have both been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16.

The defendants will appear at Bolton Combined Court on April 4.

Detective Inspector Dave Sinclair, of GMP's Bolton CID, said: "These charges are significant in our fight against child sexual exploitation and we are committed to bringing those who commit these crimes to justice.

"A significant and exhaustive investigation has been conducted and the victims in this case are being supported by specialist officers at this time, and we thank them for their continued bravery and strength.

“We would like to reassure the public that reports of these types of crimes are taken seriously and we will act on any information provided.