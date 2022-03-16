Terrifying burglary and stabbing of teenager could be linked, say police

Three people wearing balaclavas and carrying a baseball bat smashed through glass doors to get into a property on Carfield in Skelmersdale at around 8.15pm on Wednesday, March 9.

Police said the group vandalised a television before leaving.

Police are investigating what happened

A woman in her 20s, who was inside the property with her child, was not injured during the incident.

When police officers attended, they received a report that a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed.

The boy had suffered an injury to his lower back and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men aged in their 20s and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and assault and later bailed by police.

Det Sgt Diane Higham, of Skelmersdale CID, said: “This was a shocking incident where the offenders smashed their way into a property, causing havoc, all in front of a woman and her young child.

“This crime has left the victim very shaken and we are urging people in the community to come forward with information to help our enquiries.

“While officers were at the scene, a further report was received of a boy being stabbed in the Carfield area. Thankfully his wounds are not life-threatening. We are investigating both offences and cannot rule out at this stage if they are linked.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1207 of March 9.”

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.