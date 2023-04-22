News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview
54 minutes ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
1 hour ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
2 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
3 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
3 hours ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62

The case of two men accused of rape and assault has been delayed

The case of two young men facing a series of sexual and physical violence charges, including rape has been delayed.

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Lewis Hardcastle, 24, of Oak Tree Close, Atherton, and 25-year-old Willem Tomlinson, of Honeysuckle Court, Accrington, were due to appear before a Bolton judge charged with four counts of assault by penetration.

Read More
Police searching for a missing Wigan man confirm that a body has been found
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both are also accused of causing a named woman actual bodily harm on the same day - September 18, 2019 - Hardcastle twice having alleged to have done so.

Bolton Crown Court Bolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular

But a hearing will now next take place on May 25.