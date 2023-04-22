The case of two men accused of rape and assault has been delayed
The case of two young men facing a series of sexual and physical violence charges, including rape has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Lewis Hardcastle, 24, of Oak Tree Close, Atherton, and 25-year-old Willem Tomlinson, of Honeysuckle Court, Accrington, were due to appear before a Bolton judge charged with four counts of assault by penetration.
Both are also accused of causing a named woman actual bodily harm on the same day - September 18, 2019 - Hardcastle twice having alleged to have done so.