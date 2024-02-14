News you can trust since 1853
Theft charge: young Wigan man accused of stealing bike and other offences

A 24-year-old has appeared before borough justices accused of burglary and an attempted break-in.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Callum Edwards, of Chapel Street, Pemberton, is charged with stealing a bike after breaking into a house in Sherborne Road, Orrell, interfering with a Honda CRV and trying to burgle an address on Smith Avenue, also in the township, all on August 16 last year.

He was remanded into custody until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 23.

Edwards has not yet entered any pleas.