A young man has admitted to a string of shop thefts where hard liquor was always the target.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Jack Mountford-Holding, 28, of Oxford Street in Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to eight charges of stealing bottles whiskey, bourbon and rum, together worth hundreds of pounds, from Morrisons, Asda and B&M stores between June and November last year.

He also admitted to possessing a knife in Morrisons on November 5 and cannabis possession on November 17.

He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Thursday November 16.