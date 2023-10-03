Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Mountford-Holding, 28, of Oxford Street in Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to eight charges of stealing bottles whiskey, bourbon and rum, together worth hundreds of pounds, from Morrisons, Asda and B&M stores between June and November last year.

He also admitted to possessing a knife in Morrisons on November 5 and cannabis possession on November 17.

