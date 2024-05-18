Thief awaits his punishment for stealing photograph from The Old Courts in Wigan
A man has been convicted of stealing a photograph from a Wigan arts venue.
Ziyad Saleh, 27, of no fixed address, was charged with entering The Old Courts, on Crawford Street, as a trespasser between September 17 and 20 and taking a photograph worth £50.
He entered a not guilty plea, but was found guilty after a trial at Tameside Magistrates' Court.
Saleh will be sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on May 22 and was remanded in custody until then.